Message in a Bottle Found During Beach Clean-up

The find at the end of a beach clean-up buoyed volunteersAbout 30 volunteers were wearily packing up after removing 600 kilograms of rubbish from Cowley Beach on far north Queensland's Cassowary Coast on October 22 when the capsule surfaced from the jetsam.

Belinda Flanders, a co-organiser of the nonprofit global environment group Parley for the Oceans, said it had been a long, hot weekend when their spirits and drinking water supplies were low and the pile of about 700 recovered plastic bottles was very high."Of all the things that you can find on the beach, a message has a level of excitement."Right there and then, the crew called the author of the note on the mobile phone number scrawled in the message.

The author of the note was Nadia Federuzzi from Proserpine, who had set it off on its oceanic journey four months earlier from the Whitsundays, about 400 kilometres to the south.Ms Federuzzi said she had been on a three-day sailing trip with friends in June when the idea came to her.

"I was trying to find something fun to do because I was getting cranky over not catching fish," she said.Ms Federuzzi's surprise phone call came while she was taking a break from her job at a Long Island eco-resort."I was a little bit shocked and nervous, 'I'm in trouble here'.Ms Flanders said the clean-up group would keep the handwritten message as a keepsake, but the plastic bottle went straight to recycling.

Rents are soaring as a pandemic trend corrects itself, but experts don't expect them to drop anytime soon More than 4.6 million workers are about to find out how much less the company they work for pays female staff'It's pretty dire.' The cost-of-living crisis is still hitting Australians hard. How did we get here — and how do we get out?Gordon Ng was charged with 'subversion' in Hong Kong and faces life in prison. But supporters hope Anthony Albanese can help'I am in awe of where I am today': How Gregory Smith turned his life around after 30 years of pain

