Merino Sheep Found Wandering in Australian Village

Woody, a merino sheep , was discovered loitering at the Woodstock commons in the village of about 792 people on the central tablelands late last year. At some point he had escaped the shared community paddock and taken up residence near the local tip, relying on food and water left by residents. Volunteers from the Woodstock Rural Fire Service began the chase on Wednesday, and a livestock transporter, Matthew Blazley, made the capture.

The village’s fire captain, Robert “Robbo” Moodie, said a scan of Woody’s ear tag showed his last recorded location was the Cowra saleyards, some 20km away, up to three years ago. “The sheep was originally from Grenfell,” Moodie said. “I rang the bloke and he said he sold it probably two or three years ago. We found him on the common, with the cattle. He thinks he’s a cow – anywhere the cows go, he goes.” RSPCA NSW inspectors visited the commons late last year, after residents called to get in touch about the wandering wether, but were unable to return when Moodie called. “There have been a few people around town here all concerned about it,” Moodie said. “We decided let’s do something and give this sheep a home.” Woody spent three days drying in Blazley’s shearing shed, alongside another wooly merino in need of a trim

