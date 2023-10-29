Mercedes-Benz Unveils the Expensive and Feature-Packed EQS450 Electric SUV

The biggest and most expensive of the electric SUV range from the three-pointed-star brand also comes loaded with gear and space for the family – at a price.

There’s also a crisp 15-speaker Burmester sound system with Dolby Atmos for next-level surround sound performance. Plus a panoramic glass roof, head-up display, four-zone ventilation and digital headlights with 1.3 million pixels to position light around other road users.

A flat floor and spacious cabin work nicely for five people, although it doesn’t feel as spacious as its lengthy exterior may suggest.Whichever seat you’re in you’ll be pampered with luxury, especially if you option the $11,700 Comfort Pack that adds a rear entertainment system, heating for the second and third row seats and the same plush pillows on the front seats for the rears. headtopics.com

The centre console between the front occupants houses a deep binnacle and there’s a bag-friendly cavity beneath the main floating unit, a handy addition to the plethora of homes for paraphernalia.There’s Benz’s modern array of slider dials and touch pads from the steering wheel to the main display; it pays to familiarise yourself with the centre screen and customisable instrument cluster, at which point you can unlock a dizzying array of features.

Add plush air suspension and it makes for a serene ride, albeit one infused with some jiggling over small bumps from the low profile 21-inch tyres. It’s claimed to take 6.0 seconds to reach 100km/h, which is acceptable and makes for effortless everyday performance. There’s a useful surge from a standstill although those kilos keep the EV eagerness you may expect from 800Nm in check.Brakes are responsive and powerful, but there’s an inconsistency to the pedal feel that calls for more concentration to maintain an even rate of deceleration. headtopics.com

