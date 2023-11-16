Men's Involvement in Caregiving Explored in Global Survey

Women perform between three and seven times more caregiving tasks than men in the global south. These include household domestic work and largely focus on caring for children. The 2023 State of the World’s Fathers Report explored the experiences and involvement in caregiving among 12,000 men and women across 17 countries. The survey looked at who does the caregiving, how they care, for whom, and what men and women think about care.

The report unveiled a remarkable appreciation for care among respondents, with 'love' being the most frequently mentioned word

