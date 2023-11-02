Men attempt to disrupt Israel hostage memorial at Bondi Beach

More than 230 blue and white towels, the colours of the Israeli flag, were draped over the railings at Bondi Beach early on Thursday morning along with photographs of the hostages believed to be still in Gaza, and posters, saying “Kidnapped”.A video captured some of the incident, where the men can be seen with some of the posters in their hands. One of the men said: “The hostages aren’t here.” Members of the community responded: “They’re our family.

The Executive Council of Australian Jewry co-chief executive officer Alex Ryvchin said it was “completely unacceptable and contrary to Australian values to vandalise and attempt to destroy this display.”

Similar memorials around the world have marked the plight of the hostages with empty seats at the Shabbat table, old shoes and the “Kidnapped” signs, that are now up across Sydney. But this was a uniquely Australian take on the unfolding tragedy at one of the most photographed places in the world. Each towel was accompanied by a pair of thongs and beach toys such as buckets and spades.“We don’t want the news to forget that there are still hostages who are not with their families, with their loved ones.”

Ryvchin said: “Australians have a right to peaceful, dignified displays that bring attention to the plight of their loved ones hauled off into captivity by a terrorist organisation. It is bad enough that anyone would object to a display that reveals the horrors of terrorism and the trauma of the Jewish world.”Hayman and co-coordinator Eli Tuval said Bondi Beach was chosen for a reason. “We’ve seen a lot of worldwide unity,” Hayman told.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Visit Israel Amid Israel-Hamas ConflictUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel this week for meetings with members of the government there and then make other stops in the region, the State Department said. The visit comes amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Source: FinancialReview

