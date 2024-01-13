Melissa's Incredible Weight Loss Journey

Cradling her three-month-old baby girl, Melissa walked past the floor-length mirror in the hallway and caught a glimpse of her post-partum body. Stopped in her tracks, she didn’t recognise the woman staring back. After the birth of her second child — but primarily aided by a poor diet — she weighed 107kg. “I just thought: ‘Who is this? Wow, I have let myself go’,” Melissa tells 7Life of the moment she realised she was putting her health last. “I had let myself go before I even fell pregnant.

” As Melissa stared at the figure in the mirror, she made a promise — she wanted to be the best version of herself that she could be. And, after just nine months of healthy eating, she has lost a staggering 39kg. “I am now a single mum of two, with two jobs and a mortgage — I am busier than ever,” Melissa says. The mum says a few simple ‘swaps’ in the kitchen have given her not just her dream body, but a better life for her kids. Melissa had lived on a diet of carbohydrates and large meal portions, with takeaway being her go-to. “I went through a rough patch,” she say





7NewsMelbourne » / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australia rejects subsidising weight-loss drug Wegovy for second timeAustralia has refused to subsidise the blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy for a second time, delaying its introduction to the country while consumers pursue back-door methods to get their hands on the medication.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Controversy Surrounds Launch of Loss and Damage Fund at UN Climate NegotiationsDelegates at the 2023 United Nations climate negotiations in Dubai celebrated the launch of a loss and damage fund, but the deal has faced criticism and leaves many issues undecided. Climate justice advocates and front-line communities are skeptical of the agreement. This article provides a brief history of loss and damage compensation and highlights the ongoing demands for just climate solutions.

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »

Primary school principal diagnosed with breast cancer after 50th birthdayMelissa Marquis, a primary school principal, was diagnosed with breast cancer shortly after her 50th birthday. She discovered a lump in her left breast during a mammogram and was diagnosed with grade 3-triple-positive breast cancer. Melissa shares her emotions and thoughts upon receiving the diagnosis.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Devastating Storm Destroys Home of 21 YearsA thunderstorm described as a tornado has destroyed Glenda Davidson's home of 21 years on the Gold Coast hinterland. Glenda shares her heartbreaking story and the loss of precious memories.

Source: abc730 - 🏆 14. / 63 Read more »

Calls for Stronger Police Enforcement and Speed Limit Review After Increase in Road DeathsThe greatest loss of life on Victoria’s roads in 15 years has prompted calls for stronger police enforcement to correct dangerous pandemic-era driving habits, and a government commitment to review speed limits on country roads.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Tributes for Former Rugby Players Lost in Boating TragedyA rugby community mourns the loss of two former players in a boating tragedy. Queensland Rugby pays tribute to David Logan and Stephen Tait, who were found dead along with a third person after a boat capsized in Moreton Bay. The death toll from severe storms in Queensland and Victoria rises to 10.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »