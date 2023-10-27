Melissa Lucashenko, Christos Tsiolkas, Charlotte Wood and other best new books released in October, selected by avid readers and critics

An Emergency Warning has been issued for Tara, Kogan, Halliford, Wieambilla, Moonie, and Durong in QLD. For the latest, search onWelcome to ABC Arts' monthly book column: a shortlist of new releases read and recommended by The Bookshelf's Kate Evans, The Book Show's Sarah L'Estrange, and critics Declan Fry and Cher Tan.

The books below travel countries, generations and forms, unflinching in their examination of things like colonialism and slavery, and soothing in their commitment to beauty and tenderness.An elderly Aboriginal woman falls over at Brisbane's Southbank in 2024 — the year of the city's bicentenary.

Mulanyin, one of those ancestors, is a handsome young saltwater man, who we see coming into adulthood and his own skills, driven by honour and law, negotiating a changing world meeting a woman who knocks him off his feet. headtopics.com

As she recounts: "Every minuscule action after waking means slurping up resources, expelling waste, destroying habitat, causing ruptures of some other kind. Whereas staying still, suspended in time like these women, does the opposite."Your weekly destination for in-depth literary interviews as well news and analysis about the publishing industry. A must-listen for lovers of fiction.

Stone Yard Devotional can be read as a companion piece to Wood's 2016 Stella Prize-winning novel The Natural Way of Things — a dystopian work about women who are imprisoned in a desert compound for their transgressions against the gendered norms of society. headtopics.com

Split into sections that follow the vicissitudes of time, from 1830 through to 1936 and 1960, from 1990 to 2003 until the present, the former Young People's Laureate for London charts historical, sociopolitical and personal upheavals through a polyphonic lens.

