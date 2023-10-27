Melissa Caddick’s victims launch class action against super fund auditors

A number of victims of fraudster Melissa Caddick have launched a class action against the auditors she engaged to audit their self-managed superannuation funds.

“The auditors all provided audit reports that, in effect, gave the SMSFs a clean bill of health,” said Mackay Chapman in a media release. Over those years, Caddick’s friends and family thought that Caddick, who falsely purported to be a licensed financial advisor, was investing their money or superannuation funds in shares.

An arrest warrant was issued for the con woman on February 22, 2021. She was facing 38 criminal charges including falsely claiming she had a financial services licence as well as a number of fraud-related offences. However, the charges were dropped when DNA tests revealed that a running shoe with human remains found on a remote South Coast beach the previous day belonged to Caddick. headtopics.com

Caddick, who was a joint trustee of the super funds as well as being a signatory to the relevant bank accounts, regularly used Khanh Huynh to audit her clients’ SMSFs. Huynh was also found to have failed to act with honesty and integrity by the Disciplinary Tribunal of Chartered Accountants in July 2022. He is yet to file a defence in the Caddick matter.has previously revealed that at one stage Caddick’s personal accountant was a former bankrupt who’d been jailed in Queensland for embezzling money from a superannuation fund.

