Melbourne Storm coach warns clubs off Asofa-Solomona, Munster a game day decision

Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy has told opposition clubs to keep their hands off towering prop Nelson Asofa-Solomona while Cameron Munster ’s return will likely be a game day decision for Thursday night’s clash with Brisbane Broncos .

The 28-year-old, 200-centimetre forward has yet to play a game this season due to a hamstring injury and Fox NRL 360 reported on Tuesday night that the Storm were unhappy with the player’s inability to reduce his playing weight over the past year and he could be made available to other clubs at the end of the season. Bellamy admitted he had spoken privately with his premiership-winning prop about his weight and conditioning but was adamant he would continue to be an important player for the club and was now in full training. “He is an important part of our club and an important part of our team but we just need him playing well and getting back into it,” Bellamy said on Wednesday. “It hasn’t been an easy preseason for him

Melbourne Storm Coach Craig Bellamy Opposition Clubs Nelson Asofa-Solomona Cameron Munster Game Day Decision Brisbane Broncos Hamstring Injury Playing Weight Conditioning Preseason

