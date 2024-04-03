Melbourne school charged over death of diabetic student on overseas trip

A private school in Melbourne has been charged over the death of a diabetic student on an overseas trip in 2019. Kilvington Grammar School student Lachlan Cook, 16, suffered diabetes related complications while on a trip to Vietnam run by World Challenge Expeditions. He was flown back to Melbourne, however, died in hospital. WorkSafe has now charged the coeducational Baptist school in the city’s southeast over the teen’s death.

It alleges the school failed to reduce the risk of illness or death to diabetic students on its school trips. World Challenge Expeditions was also charged with three offences under the OHS Act for “failing to ensure that persons other than employees were not exposed to health and safety risks”. The matter is listed for a filing hearing at Melbourne Magistrates Court on April 30. Lachlan had been self-managing his Type 1 diabetes while on the trip in September 201

