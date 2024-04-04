Melbourne's St Patrick's Cathedral to Host State Funeral for Youth Worker Les Twentyman

Melbourne’s St Patrick’s Cathedral will host a state funeral for well-known youth worker Les Twentyman. Twentyman died last week aged 76, with tributes describing him as one of “Melbourne’s big characters”, a “true son of the west” and a devoted servant to people in need. His family quickly accepted an offer for a state funeral, and Premier Jacinta Allan on Thursday revealed the service would be held at St Patrick’s Cathedral on April 16 from 10.30am.

“Les Twentyman represented the very best of us, showing the power of kindness through a lifetime devoted to helping others,” she said. “His passion and hard work changed lives, and his legacy will always live on in the young Victorians he fought for and believed in.” The service will be open to the public and live-streamed online. His family has requested people contribute to the Les Twentyman Foundation, which aims to engage young people with their education, families and community, in lieu of flower

