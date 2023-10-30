Melbourne's sobering up centre won't be ready in time for public drunkenness law change

The Victorian Government confirmed construction delays would prevent the facility in Collingwood from opening by November 7, which coincides with the annual Melbourne Cup public holiday.READ MORE:The facility will be on Cambridge Street in Collingwood. (Nine)

The facility will have the ﻿capacity to treat more than 140 patients each week, and will be run by non-profit community health organisation Cohealth."We are working very hard. I don't want to give a firm yes but I know we are working very hard to have Collingwood open as soon as possible," he said.

Victoria Police Chief commissioner Shane Patton assured police were prepared for the changes, however that was quickly refuted by the Police Association. Secretary Wayne Gatt told 3AW's Neil Mitchell that he was "genuinely worried that the government was not as prepared as it should be". headtopics.com

"We will have a gap between the health service providers and the encountering of intoxication on the street," he said.READ MORE:

