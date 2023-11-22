Melbourne Radio Show Duo Axed for Kyle and Jackie O's New Deal

Melbourne radio star Lauren Phillips has revealed the brutal way her show was axed so Kyle and Jackie O could sign their massive new deal. A Melbourne radio show duo have brutally lost their jobs amid Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson’s landmark new deal, being informed of their axing mere hours ago., which will see the Sydney duo remain with the Australian Radio Network for another 11 years and expand their show into Melbourne for the first time from next year.

Despite the record-breaking deal having been months in the making, Hawkins revealed on-air Wednesday morning he and Phillips formally found out they were being punted in favour of Sandilands and Henderson via phone call on Tuesday night. “Last night, we all received a phone call from management … Mine was during ‘black hawk down hour’ when all the kids are cracking it trying to get to sleep. “ informing us that the show will be finishing up at the end of this year. We’ll be finishing up at the end of 2023. Kyle and Jackie O will be taking over in 202





