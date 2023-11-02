HEAD TOPICS

Melbourne man Jacob Hersant set to be first person charged with performing Nazi salute under new laws

9NewsAUS1 min.

Jacob Hersant had walked free from a County courtroom after avoiding further jail time over a 2021 attack on a group of hikers in regional Victoria when he allegedly performed a Nazi salute in front of media.

News Source

9NEWSAUS

Police said a 24-year-old Point Cook man was interviewed yesterday and is expected to be charged on summons. "Police are taking a zero-tolerance approach to any breach on the prohibition on performing Nazi salutes or displaying Nazi symbols in public," police said.

Australia Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABCNEWS: Melbourne man Jacob Hersant set to be charged with displaying Nazi salute under new lawsNeo-Nazi Jacob Hersant is expected to be charged on summons after allegedly making a Nazi salute outside court in Melbourne last week.
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Man accused of Nazi salute had no fascist uniform ‘unlike Dominic Perrottet or Prince Harry’, lawyer saysThree men in Sydney have been charged with knowingly displaying Nazi symbols
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Ex-NSW premier's facist uniform scandal cited to defend alleged Nazi saluteA﻿ccused man&x27;s lawyer claims &x27;unfairness&x27; over Chris Minns&x27; threat that the full extent of the law should be applied to trio.
Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: White supremacist facing charges after allegedly performing Nazi saluteDetectives interviewed the prominent neo-Nazi over allegations he performed the banned action outside a Melbourne court.
Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: White supremacist facing charges after allegedly performing Nazi saluteDetectives interviewed the prominent neo-Nazi over allegations he performed the banned action outside a Melbourne court.
Source: theage | Read more ⮕

SMH: White supremacist facing charges after allegedly performing Nazi saluteDetectives interviewed the prominent neo-Nazi over allegations he performed the banned action outside a Melbourne court.
Source: smh | Read more ⮕