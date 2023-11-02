Melbourne man Jacob Hersant set to be first person charged with performing Nazi salute under new laws

Police said a 24-year-old Point Cook man was interviewed yesterday and is expected to be charged on summons. "Police are taking a zero-tolerance approach to any breach on the prohibition on performing Nazi salutes or displaying Nazi symbols in public," police said.

