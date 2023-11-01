Melbourne man Jacob Hersant set to be charged with displaying Nazi salute under new laws

Victoria Police said a 24-year-old Point Cook man was interviewed yesterday and is expected to be charged on summons. It is the first time a Nazi salute has been reported to police since new legislation banning the gesture came into effect on October 21.

"Police will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to any breach on the prohibition on performing Nazi salutes or displaying Nazi symbols in public," Victoria Police said.Australians among those fleeing Gaza into Egypt, dozens remain as the Rafah border crossing opens

Elise and Jacinta both survived cancer, but the stats show their outcomes could have been very differentDespite rocketing rents and property prices, a key Reserve Bank housing analysis group hasn't met for a yearAnother 'COVID Christmas' on the cards thanks to fresh wave, experts warnThis fridge 'doesn't make things cold'.

Older people, men and Queenslanders among most susceptible to extreme weather related injury, new data showsIsrael claims Hamas commander killed in second strike on Jabalia refugee camp in two dayslive:liveElise and Jacinta both survived cancer, but the stats show their outcomes could have been very differentDespite rocketing rents and property prices, a key Reserve Bank housing analysis group hasn't met for a...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SMH: ‘Big misunderstanding’: Men plead not guilty to alleged Nazi salutes at Jewish museumA lawyer for one of the three men accused of throwing up Nazi salutes said his client has never worn the Nazi uniform, unlike former premier Dominic Perrottet.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Prince Harry claim in Nazi caseA high-profile lawyer representing one of three men accused of performing Nazi salutes outside Sydney’s Jewish Museum has denied claims his client has ever owned or worn a Nazi uniform - unlike former Premier Dominic Perrottet or Prince Harry.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Man accused of Nazi salute had no fascist uniform ‘unlike Dominic Perrottet or Prince Harry’, lawyer saysThree men in Sydney have been charged with knowingly displaying Nazi symbols

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Ex-NSW premier's facist uniform scandal cited to defend alleged Nazi saluteA﻿ccused man&x27;s lawyer claims &x27;unfairness&x27; over Chris Minns&x27; threat that the full extent of the law should be applied to trio.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: Melbourne’s most liveable suburbs aren’t in the CBD or the outer fringeNeither urban sprawl nor high-rise development is the solution to Victoria’s housing crisis, according to new research.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Simonds Family Office selling Melbourne site to pursue ‘New York opportunity’The Simonds Family Office is not pushing ahead with an office project on South Yarra’s Chapel Street and will instead invest in its first US-based project.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕