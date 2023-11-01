Melbourne man Jacob Hersant set to be charged with displaying Nazi salute under new laws

Victoria Police said a 24-year-old Point Cook man was interviewed yesterday and is expected to be charged on summons. It is the first time a Nazi salute has been reported to police since new legislation banning the gesture came into effect on October 21.
"Police will be taking a zero-tolerance approach to any breach on the prohibition on performing Nazi salutes or displaying Nazi symbols in public," Victoria Police said.
