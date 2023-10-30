Melbourne man avoids jail after using stolen money to lure international cricketers to suburban club

Navishta Desilva has expressed remorse after stealing $250,000 from his workplace and using the money to lure international cricket players to Australia to represent his local club.
A serial fraudster who stole money to stage a star-studded cricket tournament has been spared prison, with a Victorian judge saying the reprieve was not "a get-out-of-jail-free card". Desilva was the driving force behind a T20 tournament last summer that pledged to bring the likes of West Indian superstar Chris Gayle, Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik and Sri Lankan veteran Tillakaratne Dilshan to a suburban ground in Melbourne's south-east.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup player Chris Gayle was one of the international stars who came to play at Endeavour Hills.To cover the shortfall, the 36-year-old falsified invoices at his warehouse job and directed more than $240,000 to his own bank account in 2021 and 2022. headtopics.com
"I broke the trust of a lot of people. I've brought shame on my family. I regret everything. I wish I could take it all back," he said. However, today he said there was "no golden rule" when it came to sentencing, and chose to exercise discretion by directing the entire sentence to be served as a community corrections order.
Desilva was warned he would be hauled back before the courts and likely sent to prison if he failed to comply.The former DJ and salesman, who now works in an administration job for Toyota, loudly exhaled in relief at the end of the hearing. He made no comment as he left court. headtopics.com
