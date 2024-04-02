Melbourne Man and Father Die in Tragic Accident in Queensland

Melbourne man Sunny Randhawa, 38, drove his wife and two young children and parents to Queensland in his brand new car for the Easter break before tragedy struck. Paramedics worked to save the pair but they sadly died at the scene. (9News) His father Gurjinder Singh, 65, also tried to help but both men died at the scene. Relatives have told 9News Randhawa had been a kind-hearted family man and a loving husband, while his father was retired and "full of life".

"(Sunny) was a really great guy," he said. Jil Khokhara, 26, died and his two friends were taken to hospital. Malhi said it was important Indian families learned to swim if they were planning to move to or visit Australia. "Where we are coming from, the north part of India, there's no ocean. People really hardly know how to swim," he said. Randhawa's wife and mother have returned to Melbourne and are now planning a funeral for their two loved ones

