Melbourne Gang Boss Orchestrating Tobacco Crime War in Adelaide

A ruthless Melbourne gang boss is behind Adelaide's escalating tobacco crime war , an inside source has told 9News.

A text message seen by 9News, claiming to be sent by the crime boss, praised the efforts of the alleged gang after a tobacco fire in Adelaide.The confidential source has alleged South Australian tobacco shops are at odds with the Melbourne gang boss, who is trying to inflitrate the tobacco market in the state.

The confidential source claims escalating alleged arson attacks on tobacco shops are related to a black market war, with the group from Melbourne allegedly invading a local crime group's turf.﻿Another text obtained by 9News allegedly sent by an Adelaide crime group warned anyone who paid the protection tax would be "knocked off one by one".

