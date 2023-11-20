Melbourne Frocktails: A Party of Homemade Dresses

Frocktails started as a dinner for 30 friends. Ten years on, this party of homemade dresses has inspired events around the world. Melbourne Frocktails, now in its 10th year, was started by a group of 30 sewers who decided to go out for dinner wearing outfits they'd made. The event grew quickly and now sells out in minutes.





