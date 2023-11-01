Melbourne driver ‘planning to hit pedestrians’

Reports have suggested the man allegedly attempted to use his vehicle to harm pedestrians, prompting the pursuit, though this remains unconfirmed.“Officers attempted to intercept the Holden. The vehicle took off, driving erratically on footpaths and into oncoming traffic,” a statement from Victoria Police explained.

“Police followed the Holden and used a police vehicle to stop the Holden from travelling further, near the intersection of North Road and New Street, Brighton.” Police confirmed that two police vehicles and a civilian vehicle were damaged during the chase, though witness reports suggest it could be more.A man is in custody after high speed police chase across Melbourne’s south-east.

“From what I can see, he might have hit a few cars as he come through,” a caller said. Another told Ross and Russ there were a large number of police cars “flying” to catch the alleged driver.from the scene that there was a “huge number of officers” attending to the area where the chase ended.

Vision showed a white ute, believed to have been driven by the man, and a parked sedan, both with significant damage.The 16-year-old girl managed to break free and run away from the man who was allegedly trying to force her into a waiting car.Police have charged a man after they found a woman unresponsive at her home while two school-aged children were there.

