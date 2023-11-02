Melbourne Cup Order of Entry: Promising jockey earns debut Cup ride as final field takes shape

The order of entry for the race that stops the nation is determined by the weights assigned to each runner by a handicapper. The bigger the weight, the more likely the horse is to make the final field.

The top 24 horses that are still in the ballot after final declarations on November 4 will make up the Melbourne Cup field. Fancy Man and Hasta La War were withdrawn on Wednesday, the latter after failing to win the Bendigo Cup, while King Frankel who was 21st in the ballot order has also withdrawn.

There are three horses still in the ballot who have earned automatic entry into the field by winning Melbourne Cup exemption races. Those are indicated on the list below with the 1=next to their name. Under the provision that he/she is still in the order of entry, the winner of this Saturday’s Lexus Archer Stakes will be ensured of a start in the great race.

