Melbourne Cup favourite Vauban draws barrier three

Melbourne Cup favourite Vauban is “as good a thing” to have come out of Europe for the race, according to prominent owner Nick Williams, whose father Lloyd has won the famous race seven times. Vauban drew barrier three on Saturday evening for Tuesday’s Cup, and remains the horse to beat according to bookmakers, while stablemate Absurde will jump from gate eight.Caulfield Cup winner Without A Fight drew barrier 16, while last year’s winner Gold Trip will jump from gate two.
Soulcombe, who missed the start in the Caulfield Cup, scored barrier four. Williams, who will be represented by Cleveland (barrier 23) and Serpentine (barrier one) as the family chases its eighth Cup, said the Willie Mullins-trained stayer looked awfully hard to beat. “Obviously, the favourite looks like it’s probably a good thing, but stranger things have happened,” Williams said.“This is a tough, older horse. This is a properly seasoned, beautifully conditioned horse. “Those three horses at the top, Gold Trip, Without A Fight and Vauban, certainly they’ve got a lot of class on the field. We’ll see what pans out on the day. They are three fantastic horses.”Mullins, who arrived in Melbourne from Ireland on Saturday morning and visited his horses at Werribee, said he may never have a better Cup chance than Vauban. It’s 30 years since the cup first went to the northern hemisphere, with Vintage Crop and Irish great Dermot Weld in 199
