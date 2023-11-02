Melbourne Cup favourite bites travelling foreman

“Outside on track, he’s very laid back,” said Casey, displaying a large purpling bruise above his right hip. “In the stable, he doesn’t like being brushed; I’ve got a couple of war wounds where he’s bitten me and tried to kick me.“It’s an episode, it’s a battle. Most days, not as bad as that, but he’ll have a go most days. I’m ready for him most days now. He likes being patted, but on track, he’s very relaxed and very good.”

Punters continue to pile into Vauban, who has shortened from $4.50 into $3.50 favouritism for Tuesday’s Cup. Makybe Diva, in 2004, is the last horse to win the Cup at $3.50 or shorter. Deauville Legend was beaten into fourth last year at $4.40, while Incentivise ran second in 2021 when he started a $2.90 favourite.“I don’t know about markets or whatever,” he said.“We think we’ve got two horses that can be competitive in the race, and we’re happy with where they’re at, at the moment, and the work they’ve been doing. You need a lot of luck … so a lot is still to happen. If we can get them there in one piece in the form they’re in, we’d be delighted.

Vauban’s stablemate Absurde – who ran second to Vauban at Royal Ascot when he won by 7.5 lengths in June – is a $21 chance with the TAB, and Casey said the gap between the two horses shouldn’t be as significant as it is.“I suppose maybe because Vauban has been favourite for so long, and everyone’s looking at the Ascot race, maybe,” Casey said, when asked why they were so far apart in the market.

