Melbourne Cup Carnival Kicks Off with Victoria Derby Day

The Melbourne Cup carnival is officially underway, also kicking off Australia’s annual post-race day antics at Victoria Derby Day.The Melbourne Cup Carnival — the annual horseracing extravaganza headlined by the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday — traditionally kicks off with Victoria Derby Day with fans cramming into Flemington.

The 168-year-old race for three-year-olds over 2500m was run and won in a photo finish for the Chris Waller-trained Riff Rocket on Saturday, but the star as usual were the revellers. Victoria Racing Club expects to host more than 250,000 people across the four days of racing, including Melbourne Cup day. And the festivities appeared to get off to a well mannered start but there was no doubt the fans enjoyed themselves.Fun times. Photo: SuppliedThere was also time for some sweet scenes. Photo: SuppliedNo mate, you’re not a horse and a jockey. Photo: SuppliedA fun day out at Derby Day 2023. Photo: SuppliedIt was a huge day at Flemington, capped off by an epic finish in the main race as Riff Rocket claimed the photo finish, just beating favourite Apulia at the line.cut to an ad break right after the photo finish, with some viewers even complaining the coverage went to ads as the horses were coming down the back straight. One viewer wrote on X: “Channel 10 cutting to an ad break with 400 to go in the Derby. Thank god they are losing the rights next yea

