Melbourne Bans Shared E-Scooters From City Centre

Users will still be able to hire shared e-scooters in the City of Yarra and the City of Port Phillip, but will not be able to ride them through the CBD .Users will still be able to hire shared e-scooters in the City of Yarra and the City of Port Phillip, but will not be able to ride them through the CBD .

In a statement, Neuron said it was “extremely disappointed” that operations in the municipality will cease at midnight on 24 September. “This follows the councillor vote to ‘reset’ the program, which was beyond our control,” the spokesperson said.“We sincerely apologise to the hundreds of thousands of e-scooter riders who have relied on our service as a convenient and sustainable transportation option over the last two and a half years.

A spokesperson for Lime said the company remained “optimistic” the ban will be repealed and was looking to place the scooters in other municipalities that may want to start their own trials.

