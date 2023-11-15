Melbourne Airport Rail Survives Federal Review as Infrastructure Projects Face Cuts

Melbourne Airport Rail has survived a federal review of infrastructure projects, with the Commonwealth deciding to push on with the long-awaited train line even as a feud erupts with the Allan government over who is to blame for delays. But one in 10 projects promised across the country face the axe to make financial space for major road, rail and bridge works that have blown out in cost by $33 billion.

Federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King will on Thursday release the Albanese government’s review of the national infrastructure pipeline, with select findings provided. While the review does not contain findings about the Suburban Rail Loop, it does have recommendations that require it be proven to have national significance, and force Victoria to provide annual updates on its project spending. Three state and federal sources, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss government deliberations, said the Albanese government had not agreed to delay Melbourne Airport Rail by four years as requested by the Allan government

