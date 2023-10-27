The Megyn Kelly Show host Megyn Kelly reacts to the revelations in Britney Spears' tell-all memoir ‘The Woman in Me.’

In the book, Britney revealed her struggles with drugs, mental health battles, her romantic relationships and conservatorship. Ms Kelly said that Britney's tell-all is another reason why parents shouldn’t let their children go into the entertainment industry.

“There was never a foundation of wellness there; that is the number one thing we as parents need to be giving our kids,” she told Sky News host Paul Murray.“This family did it all wrong and I read this book as a red flag warning for any parent considering getting near that industry.” headtopics.com

Read more:

SkyNewsAust »

‘Idiots’: Megyn Kelly hits out at celebrities for speaking on Israel-Palestine conflictMegyn Kelly has lashed a number of Hollywood stars after they united to urge President Joe Biden to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Read more ⮕

‘Shut up and do your comedy’: Megyn Kelly roasts actors calling for ceasefireThe Megyn Kelly Show host Megyn Kelly has told the actors calling for a ceasefire in Israel to “shut up and do your comedy”. This comes after the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas launched attacks on Israel and seized numerous hostages on October 7. Read more ⮕

Gloriously unfiltered and unfocused, Britney Spears’s memoir made me believe she’s finally freeThe actions taken by Spears in response to the madness around her were, in the circumstances, only proof of her sanity, says Guardian columnist Emma Brockes Read more ⮕

Britney Spears shows how much a woman can bend before she breaksFor years the world and Spears were told she was unfit, unwell, and unsafe. The voice that spills out of The Woman in Me is anything but. Read more ⮕

Britney Spears shows how much a woman can bend before she breaksFor years the world and Spears were told she was unfit, unwell, and unsafe. The voice that spills out of The Woman in Me is anything but. Read more ⮕

Britney Spears shows how much a woman can bend before she breaksFor years the world and Spears were told she was unfit, unwell, and unsafe. The voice that spills out of The Woman in Me is anything but. Read more ⮕