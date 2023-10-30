HEAD TOPICS

Meghan Markle would've been a 'great duchess'

News Corp columnist Angela Mollard says Meghan Markle would have been a “great duchess” if she had stuck with the job with the Royal Family. Ms Mollard said the Duchess of Sussex could have used her platform as a royal to network and use the “gravitas” that comes with the job.

Ms Mollard said the Duchess of Sussex could have used her platform as a royal to network and use the “gravitas” that comes with the job.There is speculation Ms Markle could be signing a multimillion-dollar deal with Audible for another podcast series.

