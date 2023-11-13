Megan Rapinoe Suffers Injury in NWSL Championship Match

World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe suffered a torn right Achilles tendon in the first few minutes of the NWSL championship match between OL Reign and Gotham FC. Despite her injury, Gotham FC went on to win the match 2-1, with Esther González scoring the go-ahead goal. Rapinoe, who was wearing a moon boot on her right foot, reflected on her career and acknowledged that not every ending can be perfect.

