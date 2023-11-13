HEAD TOPICS

Megan Rapinoe Suffers Injury in NWSL Championship Match

wwos1 min.

Megan Rapinoe tears her Achilles tendon in the NWSL championship match between OL Reign and Gotham FC, while Gotham FC goes on to win the match 2-1.

Megan Rapinoe, NWSL, Championship Match, Injury, Gotham FC, OL Reign

World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe suffered a torn right Achilles tendon in the first few minutes of the NWSL championship match between OL Reign and Gotham FC. Despite her injury, Gotham FC went on to win the match 2-1, with Esther González scoring the go-ahead goal. Rapinoe, who was wearing a moon boot on her right foot, reflected on her career and acknowledged that not every ending can be perfect.

Australia Headlines

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.