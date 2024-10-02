Meg Lanning watches on as Australia chase seventh T20 World Cup

When Australia chase an unprecedented seventh Twenty20 World Cup title in the UAE from Saturday, they will be trying to do so without perhaps the most integral member of five of those victorious teams., former captain Meg Lanning will be watching with interest, if not quite the same high level of focused anxiety that characterised her outstanding leadership of the team for nearly a decade.

. Finding a way to battle through is, according to Lanning, one of the most vital components of Australian success: with five World Cup medals, she should know.“It might start off pretty free-flowing, but as it goes on you have to grind your way through. The teams that can do that the best will be successful, and that’s why Australia’s been so successful in winning the key moments and battles when you’re under the pump.

“Generally in the past we’ve had two games where you go ‘that’s going to be hard’, so you think New Zealand and India in our group,” she said. “But Pakistan and Sri Lanka present their own challenges. They’ve shown over the past couple of years that they’re just as capable of playing well. There’s no room for slip-ups really, and the big challenge up-front is getting through the group.“You don’t have to play your best cricket; that’s really important to know as well.

“England are always strong. They’ve got the experience and they’ve added a few younger players, so they’ll always be a threat. They talk a lot about trying to take the game on and play fearlessly, and that’s good, but doing it under pressure in a World Cup is a different thing. ”The other area where Australia still appear to have an edge on the field is in how much depth they have in the line-up.

