Meeting Kyran at a Costume Party

The first time I met Kyran, I looked grotesque. It was Zan Rowe’s 33-and-a-third birthday party in 2011, the theme was “come as your favourite album”. I was just 21, invited to this very cool party full of radio people and not confident enough in my musical taste to pick one. My genius solution: go as a “greatest hits” album, all beat up and covered in fake blood. I thought it was hilarious but I ended up having to awkwardly explain the concept to every person I met.

Then I was introduced to Kyran, who ever-so-coolly wasn’t even in costume. He was the only person who got it and genuinely seemed to find it funny. We latched on to each other that night, as you do when you find a kindred spirit in a party full of people you don’t know very well, and I immediately developed a huge crush on him. In the weeks that followed I thought I was doing a great job of showing my interest, staying up all night texting him during his graveyard shift at Triple J. To this day he is adamant he didn’t catch on and just thought I was a night owl who was bored





