Meet the Neighbours: A Social Experiment to Revitalize a Country Town

panellist is a country girl at heart. Having grown up in Red Cliffs in Victoria’s Mallee region, where she recently returned for her high school reunion, she retains a soft spot for the slower pace of life., a social experiment in which eight households from culturally and ethnically diverse backgrounds move from their city homes to Maryborough, in regional Victoria, in the hope of reinvigorating the township.

“I loved the idea,” says Warhurst. “A lot of small towns are struggling at the moment and I truly believe that we need solutions to some of the issues that they face, which is not just isolation. In the three-part series, Warhurst describes the Gold Rush town with an ageing population of 8000, as, “one of the whitest and most disadvantaged towns in Australia”. Into this environment for a three-month trial arrive city-dwelling migrants who are all people of colour.

Warhurst says she admires Akon, a former gang member, who was embraced by the Maryborough cricket club. “To be honest, they struggled. It was just hard,” says Warhurst. “Some kids just don’t want to move to a country town, or another place. They’ve got their friends. I would have been exactly the same … They were trying hard, but it was really tough.”“Akon wants people to know that he has changed,” says Warhurst. headtopics.com

