Meet drag star Taylor Sheesh, the Philippines’ answer to Swiftie mania

Her rise to fame began late last year when Mac Coronel, a longtime Swiftie who performs as Sheesh, went to a listening party for Swift’s music and was asked to give a surprise show. The set was shared on social media and interest grew. When Coronel performed again as Sheesh at a shopping mall in Quezon City near Manila in May, 10,000 people turned out to watch, according to the organisers.

“Filipinos are great singers, so we always have time for music,” Coronel says, adding that the crowds go wild during performances.The Philippines is home to a huge Swift fanbase: Quezon City was once listed by Spotify as home to thein a ranking of global cities. “I guess all Filipinos can relate to her songs, especially for being in love,” says Coronel.in her schedule – something Coronel, and others, blame on the lack of infrastructure.

Coronel hopes that those who weren’t able to do so will be able to see the drag shows so they don’t miss out entirely. “We want them to experience at least 90% of her tour here in theCoronel fell in love with Swift’s songs in high school. He recalls hearing Fifteen, a song about teenage heartbreak, when he was 15 and grappling with a high school crush.

Coronel, 28, grew up in Manila, his father was a car electrician and his mother a housewife. As a child, he realised he was gay, something his family could not accept, he says, adding that he was shy and not someone who enjoyed being in the limelight.Today, relatives have congratulated him on his success as Taylor Sheesh, but he says there remains a lack of acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community in the Philippines. “There’s no progress here to lessen discrimination, and regarding bullying.

