Medvedev goes off at French crowd

We’re working to restore it. Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDIANAUS: Woman Allegedly Making Threats Shot and Wounded by French Police in ParisFrench police have shot and wounded a woman who was allegedly making threats at a train station in Paris. The incident occurred amidst heightened anti-terrorism alert in the country.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: French police detain Russian tycoon over alleged financial and sanctions violationsAlfa Bank founder Alexey Kuzmichev was sanctioned by EU for ‘well-established ties’ to Vladimir Putin

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

SMH: Macron Urges France to Reject Gender-Inclusive WritingFrench President Emmanuel Macron has urged France not to give in to the spirit of the times and reject gender-inclusive writing in order to safeguard the French language.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: Macron rejects gender-neutral writing to protect French languageIn opening a new centre for the preservation of language and culture, the French president made a point of urging people not to give in to trends.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: Macron rejects gender-neutral writing to protect French languageIn opening a new centre for the preservation of language and culture, the French president made a point of urging people not to give in to trends.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: French football under microscope after Lyon team bus attackFrench football clubs on Monday came under intense pressure to bring their supporters under control after Lyon coach Fabio Grosso suffered cuts to his face when his team's bus was pelted with stones near Marseille's stadium.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕