Medical student with spinal injury flies from UK to work with doctor and disability advocate Dinesh Palipana

In search of a hospital placement for his final year of medicine, Bristol student Xander Van der Poll took a punt and messaged a "trailblazer".Xander Van der Poll suffered a T12 spinal injury while studying medicine at age 19, leaving him in a wheelchairThe pair are working towards expanding inclusivity in hospitals for doctors with disabilities"Me in the UK, him in Australia — it's literally opposite ends of the world," Mr Van der Poll said.

In his Instagram message, Mr Van der Poll asked Dr Palipana for help in arranging a placement at Gold Coast University Hospital's emergency ward. "A lot of friends sent me your story which really inspired me to persevere with my medical studies," Mr Van der Poll wrote.

And he said the experience had given him more than just medical knowledge to back to the United Kingdom. He attempted to climb it again, but fell 3 metres, resulting in a T12 spinal injury that left him paralysed from the waist down."It felt like my legs were still dangling in the air but I opened my eyes and they were on the ground — I touched them, I can't feel my legs," Mr Van der Poll said.Mr Van der Poll spent more than three months in hospital, managing to complete his first-year exams from bed despite his university telling him "we might struggle to have you back". headtopics.com

Dr Palipana was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in In 2019, and was named Queenslander of the Year in 2021."Particularly when you're navigating medicine with a disability like me and Xander have, there aren't many of us at all in the world, so we have a responsibility to each other.""We've able to figure out solutions or workarounds for a lot of the physical aspects of the job," he said.

