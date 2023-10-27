Medibank-owned health insurer ahm takes down online insurance quote form after privacy breach

An insurance company has taken down an online quoting tool after a customer's personal details were inadvertently exposed to another person trying to fill in the form.The company has taken the car insurance form offlineMelbourne woman Noelene — who has asked her surname not be used — said she filled out the online form for a car insurance quote from insurance company ahm.

The details she provided were her full name, home address, email address and car registration, but decided not to go ahead with the insurance. "So I didn't think any more about it and I went elsewhere," she told Raf Epstein on ABC Radio Melbourne.

But a couple of days later, she was contacted on Facebook by a woman from Queensland who said she could see all of Noelene's details on the same online form and sent her screenshots.She said she felt "reluctant" to fill in another online form, and was not sure what the impact of the privacy breach could be.An ahm spokesperson said the company was taking the incident "very seriously" and was working quickly to resolve it. headtopics.com

"We immediately took the car insurance quote tool offline and have been working with Open Insurance and Google to investigate the issue," the spokesperson said.Open Insurance co-founder and co-chief executive Jonathan Buck said the issue appeared to impact just one customer.Australian Information Security Association chairperson Damien Manuel said privacy breaches such as Noelene's were most likely a result of human error and it could be difficult to measure the impact.

"It's a good Samaritan scenario, but someone might be collecting information quietly because they plan to use it for other reasons.""These individual breaches might not cause harm to the person, but we have to start thinking about the aggregated harm," he said. headtopics.com

Read more:

abcnews »

Burnout: The problem a four-day workweek is trying to solveMedibank executives are among those who think the answer to a disengaged workforce lies in a four-day workweek, but bosses worry that workers have gone soft. Read more ⮕

Australian Catholic church’s insurer launches court bid to cover smaller share of abuse compensationScandal-plagued PwC would determine payout rates under scheme proposed by Catholic Church Insurance in effort to avoid insolvency Read more ⮕

NRMA to offer home loans funded by Bendigo BankLike Qantas, the IAG-owned insurer will distribute mortgages to its customers via an origination platform created by fintech Tic:Toc, funded by Bendigo Bank. Read more ⮕

‘Shocked’ at demotion: Smith rediscovers form but will slide down batting orderThe Australian batting maestro is proud of his record at No.3, but will shift to make room for the return of Travis Head. Read more ⮕

Top minister’s surprise side gigThe King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, reincarnated in the form of Health Minister Mark Butler, has returned. Read more ⮕