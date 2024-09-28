McQueen Trades Gritty Underground for Beaux-Arts Chic

was held in an underground concrete venue, in keeping with the McQueen spirit of presenting at a rebellious distance from Paris’s glitzy centre, for his second collection, the Irish-born, London-based designer went for a sharp about-turn: a fine art school on the capital’s well-heeled Left Bank.

But the brand’s gothic, witchy DNA was writ large in the choice of muse, the collection inspired by the looming figure from Irish folklore: the banshee, a female spirit whose wails, or “keening”, are said to foretell the death of a family member. As a remarkably composed McGirr explained backstage after the show: “It’s a common thread that runs between me and McQueen.” She also haunted a gothic, in which, famously, a visibly pregnant model with a shaved head walked to a soundtrack of screaming.

There was a throughline from the 1994 collection. Idiosyncratically cursive collars from the original collection were, for instance, hyperbolised and looked like outsized upside down peace lily petals.The comb, a central object in banshee lore – it is said that if she loses it she will come to the house where it is and try to reclaim it – appeared first on the show’s invitation, sketched with a spiked back by Gonzo-illustrator Ralph Steadman.

Mcqueen Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Leftist Bank Eclectic Front Row

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kate’s wedding dress designer Sarah Burton named Givenchy creative chiefMacclesfield-born creative director left the top job at Alexander McQueen last year

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

The Karate Kid actor Chad McQueen dies at age 637NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

2025 Bentley Flying Spur: Luxury limo trades W12 for plug-in V8 power7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Israeli trades union federation calls general strike after six hostages killed in GazaThe move follows the Israeli opposition leader calling for a strike to shut down the economy in order to pressure the government to reach a deal to release the remaining hostages in the Gaza Strip.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

New gallery set to put Lismore back on the arts mapA former joinery factory is set to become the centrepiece of an arts-led regeneration of flood-ravaged Lismore.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Arts, Cultural and Entertainment Events - TopicBrowse stories related to Arts, Cultural and Entertainment Events

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »