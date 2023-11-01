McLennan sticking by Wallabies

We’re working to restore it. Please try again later.

FOXSPORTSAUS: Rugby Australia Delays Appointment of Wallabies CoachRugby Australia CEO Phil Waugh states that there will be no rush to find a replacement for Eddie Jones as Wallabies coach, emphasizing the need for a thorough selection process. The team's poor performance in the recent World Cup has left emotions raw, and the focus now is on reconnecting with the Australian public and finding the right candidate to rebuild the team.

FOXSPORTSAUS: ‘We’re not dead’: Rugby Australia boss vows to fix ‘burning mess’ after Eddie exitRugby: Following the disastrous exit of Eddie Jones, Rugby Australia CEO Phil Waugh has admitted he hopes that the only way is now up for the Wallabies.

FOXSPORTSAUS: Joseph Suaalii to Switch to Rugby Union Despite Eddie Jones' DepartureJoseph Suaalii, the young gun from the Roosters, will honor his three-year deal to join rugby union despite Eddie Jones' early exit from the Wallabies. Suaalii's move is driven by chairman Hamish McLennan, whose future is now uncertain. Rugby Australia's situation has become dire, and Suaalii's salary has raised concerns among players and officials.

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: SAS Australia: Rugby star Mahalia Murphy reveals devastating family loss7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

BRISBANETIMES: Eddie Jones era officially over as Rugby Australia accepts resignationThe Wallabies coach, who was less than a year into a five-year contract, will depart the position later this month.

