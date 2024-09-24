McDonald To Play In Grand Final, But Questions Remain Over Mills' Fitness

Injured Sydney key forward Logan McDonald is set to play in the AFL grand final , but questions still remain around captain Callum Mills ’ fitness. McDonald missed the Swans’ first training session ahead of the MCG decider with the Brisbane Lions after rolling his ankle following a marking contest against in their preliminary final win. The minor premiers were already without Mills after the club captain suffered a hamstring injury in the aftermath of Sydney’s qualifying-final win over GWS.

The 27-year-old was ruled out at the start of 2024 after tearing the rotator cuff in his left shoulder in a Mad Monday mishap before a calf injury delayed his return further, meaning the final against GWS was just his seventh game of the season. After averaging 12.5 disposals a game to start his campaign, the usually prolific ball-winner was beginning to rediscover his form before he was sidelined again.

