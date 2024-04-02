Mayor calls for extension of youth curfew in Alice Springs

The mayor of Alice Springs has called for the extension of a youth curfew in the remote town as he shuts down calls for the government to reverse its decision. Alice Springs Mayor Matt Paterson has heaped praise on the introduction of a youth curfew in the remote town after noticing the positive effect it has had on the community.

Northern Territory Chief Minister Eva Lawler swiftly ushered in the curfew last week a day after violent riots broke out in the town, resulting in buildings and cars being damaged while staff at a pub had to barricade themselves inside. Crime has been rampant in Alice Springs and has only continued to rise in the past 12 months with the Lawler government also deploying an additional 58 officers to the town to get on top of the issue. Mr Paterson said the impact of curfew had already become quite prevalent within the first few days and was pleased at how residents responded to local streets becoming safer

