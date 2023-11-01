Maxy injured in freak golf cart accident

While the all-rounder is said to be recovering well it’s a major blow for the Aussie side, given his recent form at the World Cup.Join Kayo now and start streaming instantly > Maxwell fired a blistering 44-ball 106 against the Netherlands last week, and added 41 in the tight win over New Zealand last time out. He has also taken four wickets.The injury will ensure Aussie selectors don’t have to make a difficult decision between dropping Marnus Labuschagne or giving Marcus Stoinis his spot back.

“I hope so (I hold my spot),” Labuschagne said this week, before Maxwell’s injury news became public. “I’m not a selector but I think over the last 13 games I’ve added a lot of value to the team especially in the middle overs. I think we know what’s important in this country is how you play the middle overs. And I think I can add a lot of value. So I hope so. But once again, that’s not my job. It’s someone else’s job. So I’ll just keep making sure if I get an opportunity I keep scoring runs.

"At the end of the day, you need to keep scoring runs, right. You need to keep scoring runs, you need to keep winning your team games, and I've got to keep trying to do that. "The selectors have to weigh up the value for them (with) the extra batter or the all-rounder and that's not my job. We haven't seen the conditions yet. So we're not sure what that looks like, but I know if I'm picked I'm the right person for that role in the middle order."

