Maxwell warning signs Aussies missed — and how mishap has now left them ‘exposed’

After playing 36 rounds of golf on Monday, rather than walking 300 metres to the team bus, Maxwell and his weary teammates hopped on the back of a packed golf cart. It was dark and late. He lost his grip and fell off the moving vehicle.

Maxwell joins wicketkeepers Jonny Bairstow and Josh Inglis on a growing list of professional cricketers to suffer freak injuries on a golf course, all of which have occurred within the last 18 months. “There was nothing untoward in the behaviour throughout the day. It was just a clear-cut accident … he‘s an important player for us, hopefully it’s just the one game he misses.

Prohibiting golf is obviously not the solution, but in Maxwell’s case, the warning signs were unmistakable. Had the injury been more severe, perhaps reaggravating his broken leg, the Australian public’s response would not have been as sympathetic.

“It rattled everyone, to be fair, once it came to the conclusion there was a concussion and he was going to miss a game,” McDonald continued. However, Maxwell’s absence will be sorely felt on Saturday. He’s been Australia’s most consistent middle-order batter throughout the World Cup, also supporting Adam Zampa as the team’s second spinner.

“There‘s no doubt it leaves us a fraction exposed at the back end in terms of how Glenn has been performing,” McDonald said.Meanwhile, Australian opener Travis Head, who recently recovered from an injury of his own, is more than capable of soaking up some overs in Maxwell’s absence.Maxwell’s untimely injury also gives Marnus Labuschagne another chance to cement his spot in the starting XI after an underwhelming start to his World Cup campaign.

