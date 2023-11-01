Maxwell out of England World Cup clash after golf cart accident

Coach Andrew McDonald said there was nothing untoward about the accident after a team golf tournament in Ahmedabad on Monday. “He’s been honest in terms of the information he’s provided and that’s ruled him out of the England game. He’s doing well. He’ll start some light exercise today and we feel it will be a relatively straightforward return to play.”Getty

Labuschagne insisted the Australians had not changed their views on the legitimacy of Alex Carey stumping Jonny Bairstow when he wandered out of his crease during the second Ashes Test, but claimed the resurfacing of that dramatic moment during the tournament following a Bazball book launch and a Stuart Broad podcast would have no impact on Saturday’s clash against struggling England at Ahmedabad.

That Labuschagne is in India at all, let alone a regular member of Australia’s World Cup team, marks a combination of opportunity and perseverance. Labuschagne has played all six of Australia’s games in the tournament, but his numbers still make him look the most expendable of the batters. He is fifth in Australia’s averages with 34 and has the lowest strike rate of any batsman (77). But he’s also one of just three players with more than 200 runs (201) behind the dynamic David Warner (413) and Mitch Marsh (225).

