Max Verstappen Wins São Paulo Grand Prix Sprint Race

Max Verstappen won the sprint race for the São Paulo Grand Prix with a superb drive for Red Bull at Interlagos. The world champion made the difference in the opening seconds of the race to take the lead into turn one. Once out front he was in control confidently beating the McLaren of Lando Norris into second and his teammate Sergio Pérez into third at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace.

For Verstappen it was another dominant drive in the style with which he has dominated the season and taken his third title. It is his seventh sprint race victory after he won at the British Grand Prix in 2021 and at Imola and Austria last season; and then once more in Austria, Belgium and the US this year. He has been repeatedly critical of the format but has demonstrated great command in it since it was introduced. Verstappen took the lead with a dive past Norris into turn one off the start and had the place as they entered the corner, while Hamilton and Russell enjoyed similarly dramatic starts. They both swept past Pérez and Russell went one better to take second from Norris on the opening lap. Pérez and Hamilton jousted for fourth, with the Mexican claiming the place back on lap four. Norris and Russell went at one another but with the McLaren driver showing superb race pace, he swiftly took second back

