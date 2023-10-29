Max Verstappen Dominates Mexican Grand Prix

Max Verstappen won the Mexican Grand Prix with another dominant drive for Red Bull. The world champion was largely unchallenged at the front of the field in a race that was stopped midway through after Haas’s Kevin Magnussen suffered a high speed crash but was unhurt.

Lewis Hamilton claimed second for Mercedes, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in third and fourth for Ferrari. Lando Norris gave an absolutely superlative performance for McLaren to come through the field to take fifth place from 17th on the grid.

Verstappen may have been marginally beaten by both Ferraris in qualifying but once more the Red Bull’s race pace advantage was decisive. Both Leclerc and Sainz knew they stood little chance of holding the Dutchman off and despite the slower corners in Mexico not playing to the strengths of theit was no surprise that once he swept through to take the lead he dictated from the front with comfortable ease. headtopics.com

Having secured his third title in Japan, Verstappen is clearly intent on not relaxing his stranglehold on the season. The victory in Mexico, his 16th this season, surpassing his own previous record of 15 set last year.

His 51st victory also equals Alain Prost’s tally and leaves Verstappen behind only Hamilton, Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel in the race win standings. His teammate Sergio Pérez however had another shocker. He attempted to go round the outside of Leclerc at turn one on lap one, ran out of space and hit Leclerc as he turned in. It sent the Mexican spinning off and he had to retire the car. headtopics.com

Out-qualified by Daniel Ricciardo in Red Bull’s sister team in a car way off their pace at his home grand prix was not what the Mexican needed and to then go out on lap one in an over-ambitious move will surely increase the conjecture over his future at Red Bull.

Verstappen wins Mexican F1 GP with Lewis Hamilton second after red flagKevin Magnussen’s big crash caused a mid-race delay while Red Bull ’s Sergio Pérez crashed out on the first corner in his home grand prix Read more ⮕

Charles Leclerc takes Mexican F1 Grand Prix pole for FerrariCharles Leclerc will start the Mexican F1 Grand Prix in pole position with Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz alongside him on the front row Read more ⮕

Everything you need to know about the Formula 1 Mexican Grand PrixF1 returns to Mexico City, where fans are loud and passionate about their racing. Read more ⮕

Ferrari stuns F1 in massive qualifying boilover as Ricciardo shinesF1: It was a difficult day for both Australian drivers in US GP, while Max Verstappen claimed his 50th win. Read more ⮕

'Let Gaza live': protesters take over New York's Grand Central stationNew York police department said its officers arrested hundreds of Jewish Voice for Peace members who blocked Grand Central station Read more ⮕

Jewish protesters at Grand Central Station were ‘definitely an outlier’: Ami HorowitzFilmmaker Ami Horowitz says the Jewish protesters at Grand Central Station in the US were “definitely an outlier”. Mr Horowitz told Sky News Australia the NYPD is “very pro-Israel”. Read more ⮕