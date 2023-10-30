Matthew Perry wanted Friends to be listed ‘far behind’ another accomplishment

The Hollywood star was found unresponsive in the hot tub of his Pacific Palisades Home on Saturday (local time), with the 54-year-old’s death making headlines around the world.

Matthew Perry said he hoped people would remember him most for the things he did to help other people. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images “But when I die, as far as my so-called accomplishments go, it would be nice if Friends were listed far behind the things I did to try to help other people.Perry had spoken openly about his struggles with addiction, once revealing he couldn’t watch his performances on Friends because his appearance reminded him of his alcohol and opiod use.

But in his autobiography, 'Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Things: A Memior', the TV star described how his struggles had led him to help others.“But the best thing about me is that if an alcoholic or drug addict comes up to me and says, ‘Will you help me?’ I will always say, ‘Yes, I know how to do that. I will do that for you, even if I can’t always do it for myself.’ headtopics.com

Los Angeles law enforcement officers reportedly found a number of prescription medications in Matthew Perryâs Pacific Palisades home following the star's death after a suspected drowning.The late-Friends star said he had also written his play, The End of Longing, as a “personal message to the world, an exaggerated form of me as a drunk.”

Despite his struggles, Los Angeles law enforcement sources told TMZ no illicit substances were found at Perry’s home. A toxicology report is being carried out by the LA County Medical Examiner’s Office which could take several months to complete. headtopics.com

