‘Matthew Perry took me to AA’ – why saving people mattered more to the star than Friends

t makes perfect sense that all of Matthew Perry’s obituaries primarily focused on Friends. After all, not only was Friends one of the biggest, and best-enduring, sitcoms of all time, but Perry was its most distinctive star. You can quite easily draw a line separating the cadences of mainstream comic performances before and after Chandler Bing.

However, despite this and his other standout screen work – if there was ever time for a cultural reappraisal of his wonderful short-lived 2011 sitcom Mr Sunshine, this has to be it – the last 24 hours have seen a groundswell of recognition for Perry’s other accomplishments. A tract of text has been shared and reshared across the internet countless times, in which he details how he would like to be remembered after his death.

Perry’s former Friends co-star Hank Azaria is one of them. In a video published on his Instagram page, Azaria, now better known for his work on The Simpsons, explained how Perry had helped him to get sober. “I’m a sober guy for 17 years,” he said. “I want to say that the night I went into AA Matthew brought me in. The whole first year I was sober, we went to meetings together. As a sober person he was so caring and giving and wise and he totally helped me get sober. headtopics.com

The acts of kindness stretch beyond recovery, too. In 2021, the much-touted Friends reunion took place against the backdrop of Covid. Perry was the only one of the cast who managed to combine the two, rushing out a range of Friends-themed merchandise to raise money for the World Health Organization’s Covid relief efforts.

Such was the sheer comic force of Chandler Bing that it overshadowed everything else in Perry’s life. His childhood friendship with Justin Trudeau. His obsessive Batman fixation. The anecdote he once told on television about getting his Bluetooth connections mixed up and. But as the next few days and weeks progress, expect to hear more stories about his kindness, support and activism, because it feels like Hank Azaria is just the tip of the iceberg. headtopics.com

