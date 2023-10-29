Matthew Perry's Prayer for Fame

Perry, who died last Saturday at the age of 54wrote in his 2022 memoir that three weeks before his audition for the role of Chandler Bing on the wildly popular NBC comedy series, he was in his tiny Los Angeles apartment reading in the newspaper about actor Charlie Sheen.Why does he care — he's famous,'The world will miss you': Matthew Perry's Friends co-star's touching tribute"Out of nowhere, I found myself getting to my knees, closing my eyes tightly, and praying.

Perry said his prayer was simple. He simply asked: "God, you can do whatever you want to me. Just please make me famous.". And God has certainly kept his side of the bargain — but the Almighty, being the Almighty, had not forgotten the first part of that prayer as well," he wrote.It was 1994 and Perry said he was scrambling for work after his "terrible" manager told him he had "no money.

"So I called my agent and said 'You've got to get me any job, any job you can,'" Perry recalled during a 2015 appearance on was shot, but I was off the market because I had taken a job on a pilot called Then a script for a show then called "It was hilarious and great," Perry said. "There was this part that was perfect for me and it was making me crazy that I couldn't go up for it because the baggage handlers show. I was losing my mind.

Perry often said the show changed his life and gave him a lifelong bond with co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.Friends: The ReunionFrom Canada to Hollywood: Matthew Perry's life in pictures"The best way that I can describe it is after the show was over, at a party or any kind of social gathering, if one of us bumped into each other, that was it," he explained. "That was the end of the night.

