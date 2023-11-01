Matthew Perry’s ‘mystery woman’ speaks out

In a follow-up post, the Venezuelan beauty shared how the late actor was feeling during their lunch date last Friday at the Hotel Bel-Air. “I want to emphasise that Matthew was in extremely good spirits and talked to me enthusiastically about the things he had coming up in his life,” she wrote. “He was so happy and vibrant.”
Athenna Crosby said Perry was in “extremely good spirits” when they met for lunch. Picture: Athenna Crosby/Instagram “Know that man was on a comeback and truly deserved more time on this earth,” she wrote. “Our entertainment industry has truly lost a legend. RIP.”The outlet reported that Perry was so engaged in the chat that barely touched his meal or drink.author was found dead in his jacuzzi by his assistant at his home in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles. He was 54.
Per the outlet, illegal drugs were not found on the premises, but prescription drugs — including antidepressants, anti-anxiety drugs and a COPD drug — were on site.Perry’s autopsy was completed over the weekend; however, his cause of death has been listed as “deferred” until the toxicology results come in.
The “Fools Rush In” star’s death was not the result of fentanyl or meth, law enforcement sources told TMZ Wednesday.A popular Aussie pub has issued a formal apology following a backlash against an ill-conceived tribute to late Friends star Matthew Perry.Jackson Warne has sat down for his first interview since his father’s shock death last year, revealing more about the moment he found out his dad had died.
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕
Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕
Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕
Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕
Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕
Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕