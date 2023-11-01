Matthew Perry’s ‘mystery woman’ speaks out

In a follow-up post, the Venezuelan beauty shared how the late actor was feeling during their lunch date last Friday at the Hotel Bel-Air. “I want to emphasise that Matthew was in extremely good spirits and talked to me enthusiastically about the things he had coming up in his life,” she wrote. “He was so happy and vibrant.”

Athenna Crosby said Perry was in “extremely good spirits” when they met for lunch. Picture: Athenna Crosby/Instagram “Know that man was on a comeback and truly deserved more time on this earth,” she wrote. “Our entertainment industry has truly lost a legend. RIP.”The outlet reported that Perry was so engaged in the chat that barely touched his meal or drink.author was found dead in his jacuzzi by his assistant at his home in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles. He was 54.

Per the outlet, illegal drugs were not found on the premises, but prescription drugs — including antidepressants, anti-anxiety drugs and a COPD drug — were on site.Perry’s autopsy was completed over the weekend; however, his cause of death has been listed as “deferred” until the toxicology results come in.

The “Fools Rush In” star’s death was not the result of fentanyl or meth, law enforcement sources told TMZ Wednesday.A popular Aussie pub has issued a formal apology following a backlash against an ill-conceived tribute to late Friends star Matthew Perry.Jackson Warne has sat down for his first interview since his father’s shock death last year, revealing more about the moment he found out his dad had died.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Woman who dined with Matthew Perry hours before death speaks as autopsy results revealed7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Friends Cast Members Pay Tribute to Matthew Perry Following His DeathThe cast members of Friends, including Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, release a statement mourning the loss of their fellow cast mate Matthew Perry.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: Friends co-stars release joint statement on 'unfathomable loss' of Matthew PerryJennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer have described Matthew Perry's death as an 'unfathomable loss'.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTSAUS: Matthew Hayden Declares He Won't Consider Coaching Australian Men's Cricket TeamCricket legend Matthew Hayden refuses to coach the Australian men's team following Justin Langer's treatment in the role. Langer's relationship with the playing group deteriorated, leading to his resignation. Hayden criticizes the lack of public support from senior players.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Officials provide more details on how Matthew Perry’s body was discoveredNew eerie details are coming to light following the tragic death of Matthew Perry, who died of an apparent drowning incident at his California home on Saturday. He was 54.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Matthew Perry’s big plan to be remembered for more than just FriendsMatthew Perry had been planning to create a foundation to help people like him who were suffering from substance abuse months before his sudden death.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕