Matthew Perry’s mystery woman reveals his mood on the day before his death

“I am so devastated from his death but felt it was in poor taste to talk about it publicly as the attention should not be on me but rather on him and his legacy and he was an extremely private person and I always respected that in our friendship.”

Crosby concluded, “But indeed, we were friends and I was one of the last people to speak to him and see him before he passed.” “I want to emphasize that Matthew was in extremely good spirits and talked to me enthusiastically about the things he had coming up in his life,” she wrote. “He was so happy and vibrant.”“Know that man was on a comeback and truly deserved more time on this earth,” she wrote. “Our entertainment industry has truly lost a legend. RIP.”

Per the outlet, illegal drugs were not found on the premises, but prescription drugs — including antidepressants, anti-anxiety drugs and a COPD drug — were on site. The “Fools Rush In” star’s death was not the result of fentanyl or meth, law enforcement sources told TMZ Wednesday.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Woman who dined with Matthew Perry hours before death speaks as autopsy results revealed7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Matthew Perry’s ‘mystery woman’ speaks outThe woman Matthew Perry was seen out with one day before his untimely death has been identified as Athenna Crosby.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Matthew Perry ‘happy and chipper’ before death, say Friends creatorsMarta Kauffman and David Crane recall last conversations with sitcom actor who died on Saturday

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Fresh Details Emerge About Matthew Perry's DeathNew information reveals that Matthew Perry's body was not waterlogged when he was found dead in his hot tub. He was pronounced dead on the scene after being repositioned by a bystander. Perry was seen out the day before his death and complained of fatigue before returning home.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Megyn Kelly Gives Advice on Addiction Following Matthew Perry's DeathSky News contributor Megyn Kelly offers advice on addiction after the tragic death of actor Matthew Perry. Kelly emphasizes the dangers of pursuing fame and the importance of early intervention and surrounding oneself with supportive people.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

_TCGLOBAL: Fans Mourn the Death of Matthew Perry, Beloved Actor from FriendsThe death of Matthew Perry, known for his role as Chandler Bing in Friends, has saddened fans and the Hollywood community. Tributes have poured in, highlighting his acting talent and his efforts to raise awareness about addiction. Viewers of all ages have shared their memories and experiences with the show, emphasizing its enduring appeal.

Source: _TCglobal | Read more ⮕